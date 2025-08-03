HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tension in arson victim's Odisha village, people stay indoors

Sun, 03 August 2025
Share:
11:20
File image
File image
An uneasy calm prevailed in Bayabar village in Odisha's Puri district on Sunday, with most of the villagers staying indoors, a day after the 15-year-old girl succumbed to her burn injuries at AIIMS Delhi. 

Police personnel are standing guard near the deceased girl's house under the Balanaga police station limit, as most of the family members of the girl have probably left for Delhi, where the postmortem examination of the body will be carried out. 

The girl's mother and her aunt, who were present at the house in Nuagopalpur bustee, were also missing since Saturday, a neighbour said, adding that everybody in the area is speechless over the death of the teenager. 

Some people of the community were seen digging a pit near the village, and it is expected that the girl's body would be put to rest there as part of the traditional burial in the community. 

"We are keeping a watch on the village and the movement of the people. Everything is cool and peaceful. People are not coming out of their houses," a policeman supervising the burial digging told local news channels. 

Dukhishyam Senapati, the villager, who first doused fire on the body of the girl, also kept his doors shut and did not speak to anyone, including media persons. 

He was the man who helped the girl when she cried for help on the morning of July 19. 

The girl who was airlifted from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to AIIMS, Delhi, with over 70 percent burn injury, died on Saturday evening. 

Meanwhile, the girl's father in a video, said, "I want to say that the government has done whatever possible for my daughter. My daughter is no more. My daughter took her life as she was mentally under pressure. Thus, I request everyone not to politicise the matter and pray for her soul." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tension in arson victim's Odisha village, people stay indoors
LIVE! Tension in arson victim's Odisha village, people stay indoors

Thank God For The Oval!
Thank God For The Oval!

The ground brought sanity to the wild, soaring numbers for the batters in the series. The wicket had grass, and it made the batters struggle.

Siraj's Final Act Puts India On Course For Win
Siraj's Final Act Puts India On Course For Win

England still have hopes of winning this game. This prognosis is based on their fourth innings exploits over the last three years and the fact that India galloped to 321 runs in 70 overs, suggesting the wicket isn't particularly...

How India Is Dealing With Trump's Barbs, Threats
How India Is Dealing With Trump's Barbs, Threats

'We are a responsible nation, and would prefer to deal with sensitive issues with the maturity they deserve rather than take to social media.'

AIIMS-Patna docs' strike enters Day 3, services hit
AIIMS-Patna docs' strike enters Day 3, services hit

Healthcare services at AIIMS-Patna remain affected as resident doctors continue their strike against the alleged high-handedness of a local MLA. The strike stems from an incident where the MLA and his guards allegedly assaulted staff and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD