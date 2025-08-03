Punjab man, who inadvertently crossed over to Pak, sentenced to one-month jail

09:09





Jugraj Singh urged the Centre and the Punjab government to take appropriate steps to bring back his son to India.





Amritpal, a resident of Khaire ke Uttar village in the Ferozepur district, went missing along the India-Pakistan border on June 21 after he went to tend his farmland located across the barbed fencing near the border outpost Rana under the Border Security Force supervision.





He failed to return before the gate was scheduled to close around 5 pm.





Amritpal, who is married and has a daughter, owns around 8.5 acres of farmland located beyond the border fencing on the Indian side.





The BSF personnel later found human footprints heading towards the Pakistani side, raising the possibility of an unintentional border crossing.





On June 27, the Pakistani Rangers confirmed to the BSF authorities that Amritpal was in the custody of local Pakistani police.





Amritpal's father Jugraj on Saturday said he came to know that a case was registered against his son in Pakistan, and on July 28, he was sentenced to a one-month imprisonment. -- PTI

