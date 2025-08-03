HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PM discusses possible new VP names with President

Sun, 03 August 2025
14:53
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi amid a logjam in Parliament and fresh trade tensions with the United States.

Although official details were not released, senior government sources said the 40-minute meeting is understood to have touched upon three key issues.

Possible names for the post of Vice-President, which fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, were reportedly reviewed.

A Cabinet reshuffle was also discussed, along with the names of new Governors, whose appointments are expected this week.

'Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,' the official handle of the President's Secretariat posted on X.

The meeting came against the backdrop of opposition protests over Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which has stalled most business in the Monsoon Session since July 21.

It also followed US President Donald Trump's announcement of 25 per cent tariffs on Indian exports -- and an unspecified penalty -- linked to New Delhi's defence and energy ties with Russia.  -- with agency inputs 

Revanna breaks down in jail, tells staff he's moved HC
Revanna breaks down in jail, tells staff he's moved HC

A day after being sentenced to life imprisonment in a rape case, suspended Janata Dal-Secular leader Prajwal Revanna was assigned a prisoner number at Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central prison, jail authorities said on Sunday.

How India Is Dealing With Trump's Barbs, Threats
How India Is Dealing With Trump's Barbs, Threats

'We are a responsible nation, and would prefer to deal with sensitive issues with the maturity they deserve rather than take to social media.'

A year after Kolkata doc rape, parents await justice
A year after Kolkata doc rape, parents await justice

A year after a young woman doctor was raped and murdered in Kolkata, her parents express their disappointment with the investigation and their continued pursuit of justice.

MNS workers vandalise dance bar near Mumbai
MNS workers vandalise dance bar near Mumbai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists attacked and vandalised a dance bar in Navi Mumbai, causing significant property damage. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

