HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi calls on President amid Parliament logjam

Sun, 03 August 2025
Share:
13:54
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Details of the meeting were not immediately available.

'Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,' the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on X.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the logjam in Parliament over the opposition demand for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Except discussions in both Houses on Operation Sindoor, Parliament has seen little business ever since the Monsoon session began on July 21.

The prime minister's meeting with the President also came days after US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on exports from India and an unspecified penalty because of New Delhi's purchases of Russian military equipment and oil.   -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi calls on President amid Parliament logjam
LIVE! Modi calls on President amid Parliament logjam

Revanna breaks down in jail, tells staff he's moved HC
Revanna breaks down in jail, tells staff he's moved HC

A day after being sentenced to life imprisonment in a rape case, suspended Janata Dal-Secular leader Prajwal Revanna was assigned a prisoner number at Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central prison, jail authorities said on Sunday.

How India Is Dealing With Trump's Barbs, Threats
How India Is Dealing With Trump's Barbs, Threats

'We are a responsible nation, and would prefer to deal with sensitive issues with the maturity they deserve rather than take to social media.'

A year after Kolkata doc rape, parents await justice
A year after Kolkata doc rape, parents await justice

A year after a young woman doctor was raped and murdered in Kolkata, her parents express their disappointment with the investigation and their continued pursuit of justice.

MNS workers vandalise dance bar near Mumbai
MNS workers vandalise dance bar near Mumbai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists attacked and vandalised a dance bar in Navi Mumbai, causing significant property damage. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD