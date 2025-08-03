HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
MNS workers vandalise dance bar in Navi Mumai

Sun, 03 August 2025
10:25
File image
Activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena launched an attack at a dance bar in Navi Mumbai and vandalised the premises, the police said on Sunday. 

The incident occurred in Panvel late on Saturday night, an official said. 

A group of MNS workers stormed into Night Riders Bar on the outskirts of Panvel, and allegedly vandalised furniture, smashed liquor bottles, and caused severe damage to the property, he said. 

A video of the attack surfaced on social media, which showed broken tables, shattered glass, and ransacked interiors of the establishment. 

"Dance bars have no place in the sacred land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We will not allow such obscenity to thrive in Panvel or anywhere else in the state," an MNS functionary said on the condition of anonymity. 

The Panvel police have taken cognisance of the incident and a probe has been initiated, a senior official said. 

"We are collecting the CCTV footage and taking statements from witnesses. No one is above the law," the official told reporters.

