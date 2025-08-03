HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

EC asks Tejashwi to hand over his voter ID for probe

Sun, 03 August 2025
Share:
17:49
image
The Election Commission on Sunday asked Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav to 'hand over for investigation' a voter ID card that he claimed to be in possession of despite having been 'not issued officially'.

The leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly had on Saturday demonstrated an online search, with the EPIC number, to claim that his name was missing in the draft electoral rolls published as part of special intensive revision (SIR) and, upon rebuttal from the authorities concerned, alleged that his voter ID card number was 'changed'.

In a letter addressed to the former deputy CM, the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Patna Sadar-cum-Electoral Registration Officer for Digha assembly constituency said, "Our preliminary investigation suggests that the EPIC number you mentioned at the press conference on August 2 was not issued officially. You are therefore requested to hand over the EPIC card in original for detailed investigation." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

5th Test Updates: England 164-3 at lunch on Day 4
5th Test Updates: England 164-3 at lunch on Day 4

LIVE! EC asks Tejashwi to hand over his voter ID for probe
LIVE! EC asks Tejashwi to hand over his voter ID for probe

Army officer assaults airline staff over baggage charges
Army officer assaults airline staff over baggage charges

SpiceJet on Sunday said a senior Army officer, who was to board a flight to Delhi, assaulted four airline ground staffers at the Srinagar airport on July 26, and one of them suffered a spinal fracture.

Former Axis fund manager held for cheating investors
Former Axis fund manager held for cheating investors

Viresh Joshi, a former chief trader and fund manager of Axis Mutual Fund, has been arrested under the anti-money laundering law in a case linked to alleged cheating of investors to the tune of Rs 200 crore by 'front-running' in trade...

Purohit welcomed with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants in Pune
Purohit welcomed with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants in Pune

Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, received a grand welcome upon his return to Pune. Supporters celebrated his acquittal after a special court noted a lack of reliable evidence against him.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD