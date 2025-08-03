HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Blow to Cong as senior leader joins JD-U in Bihar

Sun, 03 August 2025
18:34
image
M I Khan in Patna 

In a major setback to the Congress in Bihar, senior party leader Ashok Ram resigned on Sunday and joined the ruling Janata Dal-United led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Ashok Ram, a Dalit leader, former minister, and five-time MLA, said he quit the Congress because it had become the 'B-team of the Rashtriya Janata Dal' led by Lalu Prasad Yadav.

"I have joined the JD-U to strengthen Nitish Kumar's hands ahead of the upcoming elections," he said.

Ram formally joined the JD-U in Patna in the presence of the partys working president Sanjay Jha.

He claimed that several other Congress leaders are also in line to switch sides soon.

