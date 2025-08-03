HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Anti-terrorist op continues on third day in J-K's Kulgam

Sun, 03 August 2025
Security personnel during search in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday/ANI on X
Security forces continue their operation in the Akhal Devsar area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. 

So far, one terrorist has been neutralised in the operation.

On Saturday, security forces neutralised one terrorist during a gunfight that continued overnight in the Akhal area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, Chinar Corps said. 

The joint operation was carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police, CRPF, and the Special Operations Group (SOG).

In a post on X, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, "OP AKHAL, Kulgam. Intermittent and intense firefight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the noose while maintaining contact."

"One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues," post added on X.

On July 30, an encounter broke out along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian Army troops detected suspicious movement near the border fence, the Army's White Knight Corps said. -- ANI

