Anti-terror operation in Kulgam enters third day

Sun, 03 August 2025
13:46
The anti-terrorist operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir entered the third day on Sunday as security forces tightened the noose around the ultras engaged in the gun battle with them.

"The encounter has entered third day as intermittent exchange of firing has been going on since Sunday morning," an official said.

He said the security forces were using all means, including drones, to track down the terrorists.

Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter which began on Friday after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest area at Akhal in the south Kashmir district, following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

After an initial exchange of fire between the two sides on Friday evening, the operation was halted for the night, the officials said.

The cordon was strengthened, and additional reinforcements were rushed to the area. Firing resumed on Saturday morning, during which two terrorists were killed, the officials said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained, they added, noting that the operation is still underway.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi calls on President amid Parliament logjam
LIVE! Modi calls on President amid Parliament logjam

Revanna breaks down in jail, tells staff he's moved HC
Revanna breaks down in jail, tells staff he's moved HC

A day after being sentenced to life imprisonment in a rape case, suspended Janata Dal-Secular leader Prajwal Revanna was assigned a prisoner number at Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central prison, jail authorities said on Sunday.

How India Is Dealing With Trump's Barbs, Threats
How India Is Dealing With Trump's Barbs, Threats

'We are a responsible nation, and would prefer to deal with sensitive issues with the maturity they deserve rather than take to social media.'

A year after Kolkata doc rape, parents await justice
A year after Kolkata doc rape, parents await justice

A year after a young woman doctor was raped and murdered in Kolkata, her parents express their disappointment with the investigation and their continued pursuit of justice.

MNS workers vandalise dance bar near Mumbai
MNS workers vandalise dance bar near Mumbai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists attacked and vandalised a dance bar in Navi Mumbai, causing significant property damage. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

