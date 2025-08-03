Air India cancels Singapore-Chennai flight

20:11

Air India on Sunday cancelled its flight from Singapore to Chennai due to a technical issue.





The flight AI349 was to be operated with an Airbus A321.





In a statement on Sunday, the airline said the flight AI349 scheduled to operate from Singapore to Chennai has been cancelled due to a maintenance task identified prior to departure which required additional time for rectification.





"Arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to Chennai at the earliest. Hotel accommodation is being provided, and full refunds on cancellation, or complimentary rescheduling is also being offered to passengers based on their preference," Air India said.





According to the airline, ground colleagues in Singapore are making every possible effort to minimise the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to this unforeseen disruption.





In recent days, some of the Air India planes have faced technical snags. -- PTI