11 killed as SUV falls into canal in UP

12:19

An SUV fell into the Saryu canal in Gonda district on Sunday, leaving 11 people dead and four others critically injured, police said.





Station House Officer (SHO), Itiathok police station, Krishn Gopal Rai, said the victims were going from Sihagaon village to offer holy water at the Prithvinath Temple in Khargupur when the accident occurred near Belwa Bahuta.





Rai said the SUV was carrying 15 people, including the driver.





With the help of villagers and rescue teams, 11 bodies were recovered from the submerged vehicle.





Four other passengers were rescued in a critical condition and rushed to a nearby hospital, police said.





The bodies have been sent for postmortem and an investigation into the incident has been initiated, officials added.





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the accident and announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased. -- PTI