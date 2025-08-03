HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

11 killed as SUV falls into canal in UP

Sun, 03 August 2025
Share:
12:19
image
An SUV fell into the Saryu canal in Gonda district on Sunday, leaving 11 people dead and four others critically injured, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Itiathok police station, Krishn Gopal Rai, said the victims were going from Sihagaon village to offer holy water at the Prithvinath Temple in Khargupur when the accident occurred near Belwa Bahuta.

Rai said the SUV was carrying 15 people, including the driver.

With the help of villagers and rescue teams, 11 bodies were recovered from the submerged vehicle.

Four other passengers were rescued in a critical condition and rushed to a nearby hospital, police said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and an investigation into the incident has been initiated, officials added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the accident and announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tension in arson victim's Odisha village, people stay indoors
LIVE! Tension in arson victim's Odisha village, people stay indoors

Thank God For The Oval!
Thank God For The Oval!

The ground brought sanity to the wild, soaring numbers for the batters in the series. The wicket had grass, and it made the batters struggle.

Siraj's Final Act Puts India On Course For Win
Siraj's Final Act Puts India On Course For Win

England still have hopes of winning this game. This prognosis is based on their fourth innings exploits over the last three years and the fact that India galloped to 321 runs in 70 overs, suggesting the wicket isn't particularly...

How India Is Dealing With Trump's Barbs, Threats
How India Is Dealing With Trump's Barbs, Threats

'We are a responsible nation, and would prefer to deal with sensitive issues with the maturity they deserve rather than take to social media.'

AIIMS-Patna docs' strike enters Day 3, services hit
AIIMS-Patna docs' strike enters Day 3, services hit

Healthcare services at AIIMS-Patna remain affected as resident doctors continue their strike against the alleged high-handedness of a local MLA. The strike stems from an incident where the MLA and his guards allegedly assaulted staff and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD