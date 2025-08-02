HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will contest solo in Bihar if NDA talks collapse, says BJP ally Rajbhar Ballia

Sat, 02 August 2025
10:55
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said that his party is ready to contest the upcoming Bihar elections independently if seat-sharing talks with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance don't work out. 

Speaking to reporters at his party's headquarters in Rasra, Ballia district, on Friday evening, the Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Rajbhar said, "Our first preference is to contest the elections in alliance with the NDA. Around 70 percent of the discussions have been finalised, and 30 percent is still pending." 

 "However, we are also preparing for a second option. If, due to pressure from certain Bihar leaders, an agreement isn't reached, we are fully prepared to contest the elections independently," he said. 

Rajbhar made it clear that his party will not join the INDIA bloc. 

"Many parties are working outside the INDIA alliance, and talks are underway with some of them. If talks with the BJP do not succeed, we will form a separate front and contest elections. We are actively working on 156 seats," he added. 

Criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said, "When Rahul Gandhi travels abroad, he questions India's credibility and attacks the Election Commission. But when his party wins elections, he never raises such concerns. If he believes elections were rigged and victory came through manipulation, he should say so openly and provide evidence." 

He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi has already sensed defeat in Bihar, which is why "he has started making baseless statements, similar to those made by former PM VP Singh." -- PTI

