Was asked to name Modi in Malegaon blast case: Pragya

19:42

Former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, acquitted in the September 2008 Malegaon blast case, on Saturday alleged that she was tortured by the investigating officers who asked her to name several persons including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





This is the first time Thakur has made this sensational claim which finds no mention in the 1036-page judgment of the special NIA court acquitting all seven accused in the case.





Thakur appeared before the sessions court here on Saturday to complete her surety formalities. Speaking to reporters outside, she claimed that she was tortured during her interrogation.





Notably, special judge A K Lahoti in his judgment has dismissed Thakur's claims of torture and ill-treatment.





"They (officers) told me to take PM Modi's name, as at the time I was staying in Surat (Gujarat). There are several names like Bhagwat (apparent reference to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat) and so on, but I did not take anyone's name as I did not want to lie," Thakur told reporters.





She had put all this in writing, she claimed.





"Their objective was to torture me. They said if I did not take the names, then they will torture me. The names include Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Sudarshan ji, Indresh ji, Ram ji Madhav, and many more, which I can't recall at the moment," Thakur said.





The former BJP MP alleged that she was detained illegally even in the hospital where she had fainted and her lungs had collapsed.





"I am writing my story in which I will mention all this. The truth will come out. This is a victory of religion, victory of Sanatan dharma, and victory of Hindutva...this is a Sanatani Rashtra, and it is always victorious. They tried very hard by torturing me and bringing all devotees of the country in this....we will try so that they are punished," she said. -- PTI