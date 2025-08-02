Want relaxed air travel? Pet a puppy at Hyderabad Airport

17:30

The next time when you walk into Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGAI) in Hyderabad, don't be surprised if you're greeted by a friendly puppy or even get a chance to pet one.





The GMR Group, which manages the airport, has introduced a "Therapy Dog Program" aimed at enhancing the passenger experience.





The initiative offers calming and joyful interactions, with the belief that the presence of dogs--Toy Poodles in this case-- can ease travel-related anxiety, uplift moods, and create a more welcoming and peaceful airport environment, according to RGIA sources.





Currently, the program which features four well-trained Toy Poodles and accompanied by professional handlers, is in its early stages, and future expansion may be considered based on passenger feedback and operational feasibility, they said.





"The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Passengers have appreciated the calming presence of the dogs. The initiative has been well-received as a thoughtful and comforting addition to the airport experience," sources told PTI.





While the dogs are certified therapy animals and trained for calm behavior, they are always under the supervision of professional handlers. These handlers are equipped to manage any unexpected behavior and ensure the safety and comfort of both the dogs and passengers, they further said.





A passenger who did not want to be identified said, "I was so happy to see them."





"It already feels like I'm beginning to heal. A truly wonderful initiative. Please keep up the amazing work. And a special thanks to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for helping fund and facilitate this incredible effort."





Having a pet dog brings so much joy and the initiative was a thoughtful and heartwarming one which deserves true appreciation, the passenger added. -- PTI