UP preachers accused of insulting religion get bail

00:19





The two were booked at Bakewar Police Station of Etawah under Section 299 (intent to insult religious beliefs), and Section 318(4) (cheating) of the BNS.





The two storytellers were allegedly held captive, tonsured, and forced to drink urine by some people for not being from the "upper caste."





According to their counsel, an FIR was lodged against these people as well.





"In counterblast to the FIR by the applicants, the instant prosecution has been instituted against the applicants," the counsel said.





In his order dated July 29, Justice Vivek Varma observed, "... considering the nature of accusations ' the alleged offences are not made out against the applicant at this stage." -- PTI

The Allahabad high court has allowed the anticipatory bail of religious storytellers Sant Singh Yadav and Mukat Singh Yadav, booked on charges of insulting faith.