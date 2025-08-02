HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump moves 2 US nuke subs after Medvedev remarks

Sat, 02 August 2025
US President Donald Trump said on Friday (US local time) that he has ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in 'appropriate regions' in response to statements made by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

He said in a post on X, "Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that. Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

According to a report by France 24, the US President did not say whether he meant nuclear-powered or nuclear-armed submarines. 

He also did not elaborate on the locations.According to France 24, Trump did not specifically refer to what Medvedev had said.

Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump issued a warning to former Russian President and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, asking him to "watch his words," after the latter criticised Trump's foreign policy, The Hill reported.

On Friday (local time), Trump also spoke about the Russia-Ukraine conflict. -- ANI

