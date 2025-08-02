HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tejashwi claims his name missing from Bihar poll list

Sat, 02 August 2025
15:06
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday claimed that his name was deleted or removed in the draft electoral rolls released by the Election Commission after completion of first phase of Special Intensive Revision.

However, the  Election Commission has refuted the allegation by sharing Yadav's details from the electoral rolls, calling it a "mischievous claim".
 
Addressing a press conference in Patna, Tejashwi said he had filled up the enumeration form during the special intensive revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar.

"My name is not there in the electoral roll. How will I contest the elections?" Tejashwi Yadav asked.

He alleged that no data was found after searching his name through EPIC number. 

Immediately after Yadav's claim, the Election Commission released a copy of the electoral rolls showing his details, confirming that he was listed at a booth in the Veterinary College in Patna.

"It has come to our attention that Tejashwi Yadav has made a mischievous claim that his name does not appear in the draft electoral roll. His name is listed at Serial Number 416 in the Draft Electoral Roll. Therefore, any claim stating that his name is not included in the draft electoral roll is false and factually incorrect," the commission said.

However, the EPIC number provided by the poll body differed from the one shared by Yadav.

M I Khan from Patna

