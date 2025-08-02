'Serial bride' accused of cheating several men arrested in Nagpur

19:15

A woman has been arrested in Nagpur in Maharashtra for allegedly duping more than a dozen men after marrying them, a police official said on Saturday.

Samira Fatima alias Samrala alias Seema was held from a tea stall in Civil Lines area following a tip off, the Gittikhadan police station official said.





"She had been absconding for more than a year. She married businessman Ghulam Pathan and then filed a rape case against him after taking money. Pathan approached Gttikhadan police, following which a probe began.





She also cheated a bank manager this way by posing a divorced school teacher. He had filed a case at Manakpur police station after facing blackmail and an extortion demand of Rs 50 lakh," the official said.





"She has allegedly duped more than a dozen persons this way. Investigation Officer Sharda Bhopale arrested her. Samira has been remanded in three-day police custody. So far, Pathan and seven other men have come forward claiming she had cheated them," he said.





The victims said the accused has others, including a maulana and a lawyer, helping her. -- PTI