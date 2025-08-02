HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rajnath dares Rahul to detonate 'atom bomb of evidence' against EC

Sat, 02 August 2025
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for claiming to have an "atom bomb of evidence" which would prove that the Election Commission was committing "vote theft" in Bihar.

Addressing a function organised by a media house in the state capital, Singh also likened the upcoming assembly polls to a crossroad, "with one path (under NDA) leading to further progress and another (under the INDIA bloc) taking Bihar back to its old era of lawlessness and caste strife".

"Rahul Gandhi says he is in possession of an atom bomb. If it is so, he should detonate it at once. He should just ensure that he is himself out of harm's way", said the former BJP president, tongue in cheek.

Singh added that the nation remembers his past rhetorics. 

"He had threatened Parliament of an earthquake, but when he spoke, it turned out to be a damp squib," the BJP leader said.

The Union minister said the Election Commission of India is an institution that enjoys a reputation for unquestionable integrity. 

"It is pulling out all the stops to ensure that the upcoming assembly polls in the state are held in a free and fair manner. It does not behove the Leader of the Opposition to make frivolous statements about a constitutional body," Singh said.

He reminded the Congress leader that "his own party has blood on its hands, having tried to murder democracy in 1975 with the imposition of Emergency". -- PTI

