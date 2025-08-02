HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Prajwal Revanna to be sentenced in rape case today

Sat, 02 August 2025
13:19
A Special Court in Bengaluru is likely to announce the quantum of punishment to former MP and suspended Janata Dal-Secular leader Prajwal Revanna in a rape case, at 2:45 PM on Saturday. 

The special court for MPs/MLAs Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat on Friday had convicted the 34-year-old Prajwal in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him.

The prosecution advocates sought life imprisonment for Prajwal Revanna during the hearing, ahead of sentencing on Saturday.
 
The case pertains to a 48-year-old woman who was working as a help at the family's Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district's Holenarasipura. She was allegedly raped twice -- at Hassan farm house and Bengaluru residence-- in 2021 and the act recorded by the accused on his mobile phone. PTI 

