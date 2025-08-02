Prajwal Revanna sentenced to life imprisonment in rape case

The Special Court for MPs/MLAs Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat also imposed a total fine of Rs 10 lakh on the accused.





The court had on Friday convicted the 34-year-old in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him and reserved the sentencing for Saturday.





The case pertains to a 48-year-old woman who was working as a help at the family's Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district's Holenarasipura. She was allegedly raped twice -- at Hassan farm house and Bengaluru residence-- in 2021 and the act recorded by the accused on his mobile phone.