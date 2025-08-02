HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Prajwal Revanna sentenced to life imprisonment in rape case

Sat, 02 August 2025
Share:
16:59
image
BREAKING: A Special Court in Bengaluru on Saturday sentenced to life imprisonment, former MP and suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna in a rape case.

The Special Court for MPs/MLAs Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat also imposed a total fine of Rs 10 lakh on the accused.

The court had on Friday convicted the 34-year-old in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him and reserved the sentencing for Saturday.

The case pertains to a 48-year-old woman who was working as a help at the family's Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district's Holenarasipura. She was allegedly raped twice -- at Hassan farm house and Bengaluru residence-- in 2021 and the act recorded by the accused on his mobile phone.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Prajwal Revanna sentenced to life imprisonment
LIVE! Prajwal Revanna sentenced to life imprisonment

5th TEST Updates: Akash Deep hits maiden Test fifty
5th TEST Updates: Akash Deep hits maiden Test fifty

Govt is doing everything, but...: PM amid Trump tariff threat
Govt is doing everything, but...: PM amid Trump tariff threat

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes the national film award given to 'The Kerala Story', calling it an endorsement of communal hatred. He urges the film community to oppose such moves.

Tejashwi claims his name missing from voter list; EC reacts
Tejashwi claims his name missing from voter list; EC reacts

The Election Commission released a copy of the electoral rolls showing his details, confirming that he was listed at a booth in the Veterinary College in Patna.

How India Is Dealing With Trump's Barbs, Threats
How India Is Dealing With Trump's Barbs, Threats

'We are a responsible nation, and would prefer to deal with sensitive issues with the maturity they deserve rather than take to social media.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD