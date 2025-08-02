HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
NIA arrests another key accused in 2024 murder case in Manipur's Jiribam

Sat, 02 August 2025
08:16
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another key accused involved in the brutal killing of three women and as many children in Manipur's Jiribam last year, officials said on Friday. 

NIA caught -- Lalrosang Hmar alias Rosang of Moinathol village and Dilkhosh Grant of Cachar, Assam -- from Aizawl, Mizoram on Thursday, they said. 

"The arrest came close on the heels of the arrest of another accused, Thanglienlal Hmar by a joint NIA-Assam police team yesterday, also from Aizawl," the statement issued by the probe agency said. 

Three women and three children were abducted and brutally murdered by militants in Borebekra area of Jiribam district of Manipur on November 11, last year, it said. 

The bodies were disposed of in the Barak River. 

Like Thanglienlal, Lalrosang was also an active conspirator in the heinous crime, the NIA said. 

NIA has recovered a mobile phone, along with a SIM card from him, and is examining the same as part of its continuing investigation in the case, the statement said. -- PTI

