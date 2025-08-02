Never seen a helpless CM before: Uddhav takes dig at Fadnavis

20:11

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday accused the BJP-led Maharashtra government of trying to finish Marathi from the state, and labelled Devendra Fadnavis a "helpless" chief minister for not sacking ministers facing corruption charges.





Speaking at his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai's Bandra, where Shetkari Kranti Sanghatana merged with the Shiv Sena-UBT, Thackeray said that although the opposition gave a proof of corruption by ministers, they were let off by merely issuing a warning.





"I have never seen a helpless chief minister before. No one can seek an answer from anyone," Thackeray said.





The opposition parties had been seeking the resignation of NCP minister Manikrao Kokate, who was under fire after a video of him playing online rummy in the legislative council went viral, and also for his "insensitive" remarks about farmers. On Thursday night, Kokate was shifted from the agriculture ministry to the sports and youth welfare department.





The Sena-UBT has been particularly demanding the resignation of rival Shiv Sena ministers Sanjay Shirsat, Sanjay Rathod and Yogesh Kadam, accusing them of corruption.





Thackeray said his party will stage state-wide protests for corruption against ministers.





On the language row, the former chief minister said, "The government is trying to finish Marathi from Maharashtra."





"We have no hatred towards any language but do not impose any language on us," Thackeray said at a separate event in Shivalay --- Sena UBT office near Mantralaya. -- PTI