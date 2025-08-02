HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Navi Mumbai murder accused apprehended after 13 years on the run

Sat, 02 August 2025
09:45
The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a 36-year-old accused, who had been absconding for 13 years after killing a man over an unpaid loan, an official said on Saturday. 

Based on a tip-off, the Navi Mumbai police's crime branch nabbed the accused, Chhotu Markat Yadav, a native of Bihar, from Nagpur district on Thursday, the official said. 

According to the police, Chhotu Yadav allegedly stabbed Bhavanakhan Ugan Yadav (50) to death in the Rabale MIDC area in October 2012 and had been on the run since. 

A probe has revealed that the victim had borrowed Rs 25,000 from the accused and failed to repay him. 

Angered by this, the accused attacked him with a sharp weapon and killed him, the official said. -- PTI

