Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Navas found dead in hotel

Kalabhavan Navas





The incident came to light when the staff of the hotel, where Navas (51) was staying for a film shoot, alerted authorities.





He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.





The police suspect he suffered a cardiac arrest.





A versatile entertainer, Navas earned widespread acclaim as a mimicry artist, playback singer and actor in Malayalam cinema.





Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his demise. -- PTI

Malayalam film actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Navas was found dead in a hotel in Chottanikkara here on Friday evening, the police said.