HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jiribam killings: Manipur tribal organisations claim arrested persons have no criminal history

Sat, 02 August 2025
Share:
11:22
image
Two tribal organisations in Manipur on Saturday expressed concerns over the arrest of two persons, belonging to the Hmar community, in connection with the killings of six Meitei people in Jiribam district last year, claiming that the accused had no criminal history. 

These tribal entities also alleged that the arrests by the National Investigation Agency and the Assam police were "unjustified". 

Churachandpur district-based Hmar Women Association, in a statement, said, "Deeply concerned with the arbitrary arrest of Thanglienlal Hmar and Lalrosang Hmar by Assam Police and NIA. They are fathers, daily wage earners and individuals with no recorded history of criminal activities." 

Thanglienlal Hmar, a resident of Moinathol Dilkshosh Ghaat in Assam's Cachar district, was arrested by a joint team of the Assam police and the NIA on Thursday. 

Lalrosang Hmar, hailing from the same village, was apprehended in Mizoram's capital, Aizwal. 

Strongly condemning the arrests, the association accused the NIA of "employing arbitrary and discriminatory tactics". The women's organisation also demanded the immediate release of the two arrested persons. 

Another organisation Kuki Zo Council, in a statement, claimed that Thanglienlal Hmar is an "innocent boatman and has no involvement in the crime". 

"His arrest appears to be arbitrary and unjustified, raising serious concerns about due process and fairness in the investigation," it added. 

The day these six Meitei persons were abducted in November last year, 10 suspected militants were killed in an encounter with security forces, and their bodies were later sent to Assam for post-mortem examination. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Trump claims India may exit Russian oil trade; govt denies
Trump claims India may exit Russian oil trade; govt denies

On Friday, during the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, when asked about media reports that some Indian oil companies have stopped taking oil from Russia, had said India has made clear its approach on the issue.

How India Is Dealing With Trump's Barbs, Threats
How India Is Dealing With Trump's Barbs, Threats

'We are a responsible nation, and would prefer to deal with sensitive issues with the maturity they deserve rather than take to social media.'

LIVE! IIT-Bombay student jumps from hostel building, dies
LIVE! IIT-Bombay student jumps from hostel building, dies

Enough Russian nuke subs to counter Trump's 2: Russia
Enough Russian nuke subs to counter Trump's 2: Russia

A Russian Parliament member claims Russia has enough nuclear submarines to counter US deployments, following statements by Donald Trump and Dmitry Medvedev.

15 Wickets, 342 Runs: One Wild Day
15 Wickets, 342 Runs: One Wild Day

Siraj was the day's hero and India have pulled ahead, but England are not out of the contest by any stretch of imagination.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD