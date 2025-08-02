HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jharkhand education minister suffers brain injury after fall in residence

Sat, 02 August 2025
Share:
13:23
image
Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who suffered a brain injury after he fell in the bathroom in his residence early on Saturday, was airlifted to a Delhi hospital for better treatment, a senior leader said.

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari said Soren was admitted to a hospital in Jamshedpur, where doctors detected blood clotting in his brain.
"Soren was airlifted to Delhi. I have spoken to the director of Delhi Apollo. He assured me that the treatment will be started as soon as the minister reaches the hospital," former Union minister Arjun Munda, who was at Sonari airport in Jamshedpur, told reporters.

Munda, the senior BJP leader and former Jharkhand chief minister, said that Soren suffered a "brain haemorrhage due to the sudden increase in pressure". 

"His condition is stated to be critical, but I hope he will get well soon," he said. 

Ansari said, "Ramdas Soren's health has suddenly deteriorated. He fell in the bathroom, which resulted in a severe brain injury and a blood clot. I am constantly in touch with his family and monitoring his condition." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

C'garh court grants bail to 2 Kerala nuns in conversion case
C'garh court grants bail to 2 Kerala nuns in conversion case

A special court in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district granted bail to three persons, including two nuns from Kerala, arrested on charges of human trafficking and forced religious conversion.

LIVE! Dedicate Op Sindoor success at the feet of Mahadev: PM
LIVE! Dedicate Op Sindoor success at the feet of Mahadev: PM

Stay home to avoid rape: Guj traffic police posters draw ire
Stay home to avoid rape: Guj traffic police posters draw ire

Posters with statements, "do not attend late night parties, you could be raped or gangraped," and "do not go with your friend to dark, isolated areas, what if she is raped or gangraped?" were pasted on road dividers in Sola and...

How India Is Dealing With Trump's Barbs, Threats
How India Is Dealing With Trump's Barbs, Threats

'We are a responsible nation, and would prefer to deal with sensitive issues with the maturity they deserve rather than take to social media.'

Terrorist killed in J-K's Kulgam, search op underway
Terrorist killed in J-K's Kulgam, search op underway

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Akhal forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The encounter began after a cordon and search operation based on intelligence inputs.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD