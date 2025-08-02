IIT-Bombay student jumps from hostel building, dies

11:13





According to the Mumbai Police, the incident occurred around 2:30 am.





The student, a resident of Delhi, was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately after the fall, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.





The police registered an Accidental Death Report and have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.





Officials said inquiries are underway to understand the motive and examine any possible signs of distress.





Further details are awaited. -- ANI

