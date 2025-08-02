HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IIT-Bombay student jumps from hostel building, dies

Sat, 02 August 2025
11:13
A 22-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay reportedly died by suicide early Friday morning after jumping from a hostel building on the campus. 

According to the Mumbai Police, the incident occurred around 2:30 am. 

The student, a resident of Delhi, was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately after the fall, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. 

The police registered an Accidental Death Report and have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. 

Officials said inquiries are underway to understand the motive and examine any possible signs of distress.   

Further details are awaited. -- ANI

