18:38

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devrut is considered a key frontrunner for National Democratic Alliance's candidate for Vice President election.





According to sources, Prime Ministe Narendra Modi admires Devrut who hails from Haryana.





The election for the post of Vice President will be held on September 9.





The post of the vice president fell vacant after the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21.





The ruling National Democratic Alliance has a comfortable edge in the ensuing poll.