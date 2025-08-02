Don't want to be king, I'm against the very concept: Rahul

13:25

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he does not want to be a king and is against the very concept of it.

He said this while addressing the inaugural of the day-long conclave, "Constitutional Challenges: Perspectives and Pathways".

As soon as he started his address, the audience at the Vigyan Bhawan hall began raising the slogans of 'Is desh ka raja kaisa ho, Rahul Gandhi jaisa ho'. To this, Gandhi responded, "No boss, Main Raja nahin hun. Raja banana bhi nahin chahta hun. Main Raja ke against hun, concept ke bhi against hun (No Boss, I am not the king. I don't want to be a king. I am against the king, I'm against the very concept)".

Gandhi has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the "raja" swipe in the past while accusing him of not listening to the voice of the people. -- PTI