CM thinks about teaching Hindi, but...: Raj slams Fadnavis

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Saturday attacked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis amid the ongoing language row and said the latter thinks about how schoolchildren can be taught Hindi but gives no thought on how those coming from outside to work in the state can learn Marathi.

Addressing the Peasants and Workers Party foundation day event in Panvel, Thackeray also dared the state government to arrest those who protest against projects under the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill.





Thackeray said there is no thought for "bhoomiputra" (sons of the soil) and "Marathi manoos" (Marathi speaking populace) and a terrifying example of it is Raigad district.





Pointing out that land is being taken from farmers, Thackeray asserted industries in the state cannot be built on the tombs of the Marathi manoos.





"If you want to bring industries, you have to do it by respecting Marathi manoos. You cannot do that without it," Thackeray said.





"The chief minister of Maharashtra thinks about how schoolchildren can learn Hindi. But the CM does not think how people, who come to Maharashtra for work, can learn Marathi," Thackeray said in presence of Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut who also addressed the gathering.





The MNS chief also asked how one can be dubbed parochial if one talks about his state.





The remarks come days after Raj and Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray shared a political stage last month after nearly two decades to celebrate the rollback of two contentious GRs on the three language of policy and "imposition" of Hindi for students of classes 1-5.





Referring to Raut and Sena-UBT, the MNS chief said "two saffron flags" are furling on a red stage (the colour of PWP).





Thackeray addressing the gathering also assumes significance as the NCP-SP, Sena-UBT leaders, who are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, were also present on stage. -- PTI