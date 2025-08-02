Amrit Udyan to open for public from August 16 to September 14

12:40

The famed Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan will open to the public from August 16 to September 14, the President's office said in a statement issued on Saturday.

During this period, the Udyan will remain open daily from 10 am to 6 pm, with the last entry allowed at 5:15 pm. It will be closed on all Mondays for maintenance.

This year, visitors will experience a new feature -- the Babbling Brook.

The garden trail will include Bal Vatika, Herbal Garden, Bonsai Garden, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden. QR codes placed throughout the circuit will provide information about various plant species and design elements.

The landscaped zone features a meandering water stream with cascades, sculptural spouts, stepping stones, and a raised reflecting pool. A tranquil Banyan Grove with reflexology paths, Panchtatva trails, and forest-inspired soundscapes will also be part of the trail, along with serene Herbal and Plumeria Gardens, grass mounds, and curated plantations offering immersive sensory experiences.

Visitors can enter and exit through Gate No. 35, located near North Avenue Road. Entry to Amrit Udyan is free of cost.

Slots can be booked online at visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in. Walk-in visitors may register using Self-Service Kiosks placed outside Gate No. 35.

Visitors are allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic keys, purses, handbags, water bottles, baby milk bottles, and umbrellas. "Except for these, no other items will be allowed," the statement added.

To mark National Sports Day on August 29 and Teachers' Day on September 5, special access will be granted to athletes, sportspersons, and teachers on their respective days. -- PTI