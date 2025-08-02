Akon to return to India for three-city tour in November

19:39

Grammy-nominated popstar Akon is set to headline a India tour, bringing his chart-topping hits to fans across Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai.





The India Tour 2025, spearheaded by event company White Fox in collaboration with Percept Live, will see the Smack That and Lonely hitmaker perform across three cities -- Delhi on November 9, Bengaluru on November 14, and Mumbai on November 16.





Akon, who has enjoyed popularity in India with singles like Chammak Challo and Criminal from Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One, said he was thrilled to be returning to the country.





"India has always shown me so much love -- it's like a second home. The energy, the culture, the fans it's on another level. I'm beyond excited to be back and perform live for y'all. This tour is gonna be something special -- let's make history together! the singer said in a statement.





"Bringing Akon back to India is a celebration. This is the night fans have been waiting for. We promise an extravagant experience that will be remembered for years to come, said Aman Kumar, co-founder of White Fox.





General ticket sales for the concerts will open on August 10, exclusively on District by Zomato, with HSBC cardholders getting exclusive early access starting August 8. -- PTI