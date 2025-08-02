HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2 arrested for abusing actor Ramya online; 11 more identified

Sat, 02 August 2025
17:35
Two individuals were arrested by the Central Crime Branch for posting obscene messages and "issuing rape and death threats" to former Mandya MP and actor Ramya, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said on Saturday. 

The arrests were made based on a complaint filed by Ramya earlier this week.

Addressing reporters, Singh said 11 more individuals have been identified for their direct involvement in posting "abusive content online" and will be arrested soon.

Ramya, aka Divya Spandana, met the commissioner on July 28 to file a complaint against 43 social media accounts for sending her obscene messages, along with "rape and death threats".

The online abuse began after she shared a news report on July 24 about the Renukaswamy murder case proceedings in the Supreme Court, in which she demanded justice for the victim's family. Kannada actor Darshan is a prime accused in the case.

Following a verification process, the CCB, along with the social media monitoring team, identified 13 accounts that were actively involved in the abuse, Singh said. 

The two arrested individuals hail from neighbouring districts, he added.

When asked whether the accused were fans of actor Darshan, the commissioner said that aspect was still under investigation. -- PTI

