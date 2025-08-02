HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
16-year-old wearing headphones run over by train in UP

Sat, 02 August 2025
14:46
A 16-year-old boy died after being run over by an express train while crossing railway tracks wearing earphones in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, police said on Saturday.
   
The incident occurred at the Ballia Mau railway section in Udaina village on Friday evening.
 
The deceased, identified as Arvind Rajbhar, was crossing the tracks while listening to music when he was run over by the Tapti Ganga Express heading towards Ballia, police said.
 
Following the incident, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, police added. -- PTI

