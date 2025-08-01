HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
We closely follow it: Govt on Nimisha Priya case

Fri, 01 August 2025
23:24
India on Friday said it continues to render all possible assistance in the case of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen. 

The Ministry of External Affairs said it is also in touch with some friendly governments as part of efforts to reach a solution in the case. 

The nurse, hailing from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, has been found guilty of murdering a Yemeni citizen in July, 2017. 

The 38-year-old Indian national's execution was scheduled for July 16, but it was postponed following intervention of Indian officials. She is currently lodged in a jail in Sana'a, the Yemeni capital city that is under the control of Iran-backed Houthis. -- PTI


