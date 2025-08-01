We closely follow it: Govt on Nimisha Priya case

23:24





The Ministry of External Affairs said it is also in touch with some friendly governments as part of efforts to reach a solution in the case.





The nurse, hailing from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, has been found guilty of murdering a Yemeni citizen in July, 2017.





The 38-year-old Indian national's execution was scheduled for July 16, but it was postponed following intervention of Indian officials. She is currently lodged in a jail in Sana'a, the Yemeni capital city that is under the control of Iran-backed Houthis. -- PTI









India on Friday said it continues to render all possible assistance in the case of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen.