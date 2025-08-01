HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Violence, arson in Pune's Yavat over Whatsapp post; youth detained

Fri, 01 August 2025
An irate mob vandalised properties and indulged in arson in Yavat in Pune's Daund tehsil on Friday afternoon over an objectionable post allegedly uploaded on social media by a youth from a different community, police officials said. 

A motorcycle was set ablaze and a bakery was damaged, the officials said, adding teargas shells had to be lobbed to bring the situation under control amid large mobs taking to the streets to vent their ire. 

There is heavy police presence in the village at the moment and peace and order has been restored, these officials said. 

The youth, who hails from outside the village, had kept an objectionable Whatsapp post, and he has been detained, Sandip Singh Gill, superintendent of police (Pune Rural), said. 

"On being alerted, we detained the youth and the process of taking action was underway. However, by then the post went viral, leading to trouble in the village already tense due to some previous incidents. The mob vandalised structures belonging to members of the opposite community hailing from outside," Gill said. 

Another official said residents of the village, who are from both communities, are opposed to some persons who are "non-native" and hail from outside the region. 

This official said the village was tense recently after the desecration of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at a temple. -- PTI

