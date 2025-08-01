UPA tried to raise the bogey of 'saffron terror' at Gandhis' behest: BJP

21:24





The allegation came a day after a former police officer, Mehiboob Mujawar, who was part of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) that probed the Malegaon blast case, claimed that he had been asked to apprehend RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to establish "saffron terror" angle in the case.





Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the Congress's attempt to establish a narrative of "bhagwa atankwad" (saffron terror) during its rule "fell flat" with a court in Mumbai acquitting all accused in the blast case.





"But what Mehiboob Mujawar has revealed is shocking," he said.





"He has revealed that his higher offer, who was heading the ATS, and some big people in the (UPA) government had pressured him to arrest RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at any cost to further push the narrative of saffron terror. He was ordered to arrest Bhagwat even though his name was not there in the chargesheet," he added.





Patra said Mujawar's claim shows how the Congress worked with a vindictive attitude towards the BJP, Hindus, and those holding higher positions in the Sangh then. -- PTI

