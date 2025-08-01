HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UP widow elopes with lover, son files complaint

Fri, 01 August 2025
Share:
18:37
image
A 42-year-old widow allegedly eloped with her lover, leaving behind her two sons, officials said on Friday.
 
The incident came to light after the woman's elder son filed a complaint, after which the police launched an investigation.

"The 18-year-old elder son alleged that his mother went to Punjab with her friends and eloped with her lover from there," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

In his complaint, the son also accused his mother of taking Rs 3.5 lakh in cash and jewellery from the house.

"The matter is being looked into. Further action will be taken following preliminary investigations," the SP stated. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

National Film Awards: SRK, Rani win top acting awards
National Film Awards: SRK, Rani win top acting awards

Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Film Award for best actor for 'Jawan', sharing the honour with Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'. Rani Mukerji was named best actress for 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'. '12th Fail' was adjudged best...

LIVE! IndiGo passenger slaps fellow traveler on flight
LIVE! IndiGo passenger slaps fellow traveler on flight

5th TEST Updates: Siraj strikes as India fight back
5th TEST Updates: Siraj strikes as India fight back

What's Trump's Real Game Plan Against India?
What's Trump's Real Game Plan Against India?

By threatening to punish India with high tariff, Trump is actually planting a tantalising thought in the Indian mind that the Modi government should suitably 'incentivise' him, explains Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

India plays down Trump's jibe, reaffirms strong US ties
India plays down Trump's jibe, reaffirms strong US ties

India responded to US President Donald Trump's criticism, emphasizing the strength and resilience of the India-US strategic partnership.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD