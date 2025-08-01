UP widow elopes with lover, son files complaint

18:37

A 42-year-old widow allegedly eloped with her lover, leaving behind her two sons, officials said on Friday.

The incident came to light after the woman's elder son filed a complaint, after which the police launched an investigation.





"The 18-year-old elder son alleged that his mother went to Punjab with her friends and eloped with her lover from there," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.





In his complaint, the son also accused his mother of taking Rs 3.5 lakh in cash and jewellery from the house.





"The matter is being looked into. Further action will be taken following preliminary investigations," the SP stated. -- PTI