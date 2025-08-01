HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP: 8 children fall sick at anganwadi centre after mistakenly eating pesticide

Fri, 01 August 2025
21:05
File image
Eight children at an anganwadi centre in a village were taken ill on Friday afternoon, when they mistakenly consumed contents from a packet of pesticide thinking it to be an edible snack, the police said.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital which said the children are "out of danger".

According to the police, a girl had brought a packet from her house and shared it with seven other children thinking it to be 'chooran'. 

Immediately after they tasted the contents, the children started falling sick.

The anganwadi centre staff at Aakapur village under Atrauli police station area informed the police and rushed the children to the nearby primary health centre.

Circle officer (Atrauli) Rajiv Dwivedi told reporters as a precautionary measure, that the children were referred to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where doctors described their condition as "out of danger". -- PTI

