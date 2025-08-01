HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tihar opposes Tahawwur Rana's plea for phone call with kin

Fri, 01 August 2025
18:55
The Tihar jail authorities on Friday opposed an application filed by 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana before a Delhi court seeking a phone conversation with family members.
 
The jail authorities made the submissions before special judge Chander Jit Singh in an in-chamber proceeding.
 
Rana is allegedly a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen. 
 
The judge noted the submission and posted the matter for hearing on August 5, a source said.
Rana was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.
 
On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out attacks on a railway station, two luxury hotels, and a Jewish centre, sneaking into India's financial capital through the sea route.
 
A total of 166 people were killed in the assault that lasted for nearly 60 hours. -- PTI 

