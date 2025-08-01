HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Talks for renewal of Ganga Water Treaty between India, Bangladesh yet to begin: Govt

Fri, 01 August 2025
Share:
22:42
image
Bilateral discussions for the renewal of the Ganga Water Treaty between India and Bangladesh are yet to begin, the government informed Parliament on Friday. 

Inputs on drinking water and industrial water requirements have also been received from all stakeholders, including from the government of West Bengal, which have been taken into account while formulating the government's views, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written response. 

He was responding to a query on whether the governments of India and Bangladesh have initiated high-level technical discussions for the renewal of the Ganga Water Treaty, which is set to expire in 2026. 

"With regard to the Ganga/Ganges Water Treaty signed in 1996 between India and Bangladesh, bilateral discussions for its renewal are yet to commence between the two countries," Singh said. 

Under the framework of the Joint Rivers Commission (JRC), technical-level meetings continue to be held with Bangladesh on all water-related issues of mutual interest and the last such meeting was held in March 2025, providing a structured platform for data sharing and joint monitoring, he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

5th TEST Updates: England 247 all out; take 23-run lead
5th TEST Updates: England 247 all out; take 23-run lead

LIVE! SC notice to states on plea seeking ban on betting apps
LIVE! SC notice to states on plea seeking ban on betting apps

What's Trump's Real Game Plan Against India?
What's Trump's Real Game Plan Against India?

By threatening to punish India with high tariff, Trump is actually planting a tantalising thought in the Indian mind that the Modi government should suitably 'incentivise' him, explains Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

National Film Awards: SRK, Rani win top acting awards
National Film Awards: SRK, Rani win top acting awards

Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Film Award for best actor for 'Jawan', sharing the honour with Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'. Rani Mukerji was named best actress for 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'. '12th Fail' was adjudged best...

Malegaon: Court notes discrepancies in ATS, NIA probe
Malegaon: Court notes discrepancies in ATS, NIA probe

A special court, in its acquittal order in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has highlighted a running battle between the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), pointing out stark contradictions...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD