SRK wins 1st National Award, '12th Fail' is best film

Fri, 01 August 2025
19:00
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday won his first National Film Award for best actor for the 2023 blockbuster Jawan, an honour that he shared with 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey.
 
Actor Rani Mukerji was named the best actress for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, was adjudged the best feature film, while the best director honour went to Sudipto Sen for The Kerala Story

Filmmaker Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani bagged the award for best popular film for wholesome entertainment, while Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur was named best feature film promoting national, social and environmental values.

Sam Bahadur was also recognised for costume and make-up honours.

The National Film Awards for the year 2023 was announced by jury head and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker in New Delhi. -- PTI

