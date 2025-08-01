HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee rises 12 paise to close at 87.53 against US dollar

Fri, 01 August 2025
Share:
19:55
image
The rupee appreciated 12 paise to close at 87.53 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, on lower crude prices and suspected RBI interventions as US President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs triggered fresh concerns over a much wider disruption in the global trade landscape. 

Forex traders said the US' imposition of a 25 percent tariff on Indian exports triggered risk-off sentiment and heightened concerns regarding further rupee depreciation. 

On Wednesday, Trump announced the 25 percent tariff on India and an additional penalty for New Delhi's purchases from Russia. 

While August 1 was the tariff implementation deadline, the new levies will come into effect from August 7. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 87.60 against the greenback, touching an intra-day high of 87.20 against the American currency. 

At the end of Friday's trading session, the local unit settled at 87.53 (provisional), up 12 paise over its previous closing price. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

National Film Awards: SRK, Rani win top acting awards
National Film Awards: SRK, Rani win top acting awards

Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Film Award for best actor for 'Jawan', sharing the honour with Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'. Rani Mukerji was named best actress for 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'. '12th Fail' was adjudged best...

LIVE! ED to quiz Anil Ambani on Aug 5 in loan case
LIVE! ED to quiz Anil Ambani on Aug 5 in loan case

5th TEST Updates: Siraj, Prasidh leave England in a mess
5th TEST Updates: Siraj, Prasidh leave England in a mess

IndiGo passenger slaps co-flyer on Mumbai-Kolkata flight
IndiGo passenger slaps co-flyer on Mumbai-Kolkata flight

The perpetrator was also declared as unruly by the airline, the source added.

Govt may not discuss Bihar SIR in Parliament
Govt may not discuss Bihar SIR in Parliament

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defends Parliament's inability to discuss the Election Commission's functioning, citing a former speaker's ruling. The Opposition's demand to discuss the Special Intensive Revision of electoral...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD