Prajwal Revanna broke down after conviction

Former MP Prajwal Revanna broke down in tears on Friday after an MP/MLA Special Court convicted him in the rape case of a domestic help in Karnataka.





Prajwal, the grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda, was held guilty in one of the four rape cases registered against him, and the court will pronounce the quantum of punishment tomorrow, August 2.





Prosecution lawyer Ashok Nayak told reporters, "MP/MLA Special Court convicted former MP Prajwal Revanna. Tomorrow, the quantum of sentence will be pronounced. In this case, we have examined 26 witnesses on behalf of the prosecution...A speedy trial has taken place."





Advocate Nayak called it a 'victory' and congratulated the SIT team for the investigation in the case.





"It is a victory for the victim. I congratulate the SIT team for their investigation...The accused himself recorded the video of his sexual acts. We have taken the assistance of the digital evidence to find out the truth," the advocate said.





B N Jagadish and Ashok Nayak were the prosecution lawyers while Arun and Vipul Jain represented Prajwal Revanna in the court.





Based on the complaint filed by the victim woman from K R Nagar, Mysore, a case was registered against Prajwal at the Cyber Crimes Police Station under Indian Penal Code sections 376(2)(N), 376(2)(K), 506, 354-A, 354(A), 354(B), 354(C) and Section 66E of the Information Technology Act.





In this regard, the SIT officials collected 123 pieces of evidence and submitted a charge sheet of about 2,000 pages to the Special Court of People's Representatives at the end of last year. It was alleged that the victim was forcibly raped at Gannigarh Farm House in Hassan and later at Revanna's residence in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru, and the act was captured on mobile.





Prajwal Revanna was arrested by SIT officials on May 21, 2024, as he was returning from abroad.





Prajwal has been in judicial custody since then.





Four rape cases have been registered against Prajwal Revanna for allegedly raping a former Zilla Panchayat member and another woman who had promised to help her son get admitted to school. -- ANI