HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NISAR launch among world's most precise, says ISRO chief

Fri, 01 August 2025
Share:
11:12
image
Indian Space Research Organisation chairman V Narayanan has said the successful launch of the NISAR satellite was one of the most precise launches in the world, and NASA was excited to see that India could successfully carry it out using the indigenously developed GSLV Mark vehicle.

He was speaking to reporters on Thursday night at the international airport here, a day after ISRO successfully launched the NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) mission onboard a GSLV-F16 rocket from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

"They were so excited to understand that Indians could successfully launch using the indigenously developed GSLV marked vehicle--our own vehicle for placing the satellite into orbit. They were excited and extremely happy," he said in response to a query.

According to Narayanan, it was one of the most precise launches in the world, with a five-stage rocket operating flawlessly at every stage, injecting the satellite into its precise orbit with a margin of just two to three kilometres.

"It is an unimaginable achievement even for them," the ISRO chairman said. 

"It is one of the most precise launches that has ever happened in the world...The entire country today can be proud that a very technologically intensive and highly useful satellite built jointly by India and America is placed in orbit using the Indian launcher," he said.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Had suicidal thoughts post-divorce: Chahal opens up
LIVE! Had suicidal thoughts post-divorce: Chahal opens up

India Unlikely To Retaliate Against US
India Unlikely To Retaliate Against US

India would neither succumb to the Americans on issues of national security, such as its defence ties with Russia, nor cede ground on its domestic interests in the agriculture and dairy sectors.

Trump ended India-Pak conflict, should get Nobel: WH
Trump ended India-Pak conflict, should get Nobel: WH

A White House official claims Donald Trump ended several conflicts, including the one between India and Pakistan, and deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. This claim is disputed by India.

White House releases order imposing 25% tariffs on India
White House releases order imposing 25% tariffs on India

The United States announced a 25 per cent tariff on India as the White House released an expansive list of duties that Washington, DC will impose on exports from countries around the world.

Why I Want Parliament To Call Trump 'Greatest Liar'
Why I Want Parliament To Call Trump 'Greatest Liar'

'Ordinary Indians are not happy with the tone and tenor of the American president.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD