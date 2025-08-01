HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
NIA attaches properties of Dawood gang's operative in Gujarat

Fri, 01 August 2025
16:43
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached two immovable properties belonging to an aide of Pakistan-based fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim in connection with 2015 double murder case in Gujarat's Bharuch, officials on Friday said.   
   
The properties of the arrested accused, Mohammad Yunus alias Manjro, have been attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on the orders of NIA special court, Ahmedabad, in the case, they said. 
"The attached properties include his residential house in ward no 3, city survey no 3614, Bharuch City  (Total area: 143.96 sq. mt.) and ward no 3, city survey no 3615, Bharuch City (Total area: 29.59 sq. mt.)," said a statement issued by the probe agency.   
 
Manjro was arrested for his role in the criminal conspiracy and murder of the BJP workers -- Shirish Bengali and Pragnesh Mistry -- in November 2015, it said.   
 
"These attachments by the NIA are a very important step towards dismantling the terror ecosystem of D-company gang operating from Pakistan," the probe agency said. -- PTI 

