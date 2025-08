15:02

Rani Mukerji in Mrs Chatterjee Versus Norway





The jury is expected to submit its report to I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Minister of State L Murugan at 4 pm today, after which members of the jury will meet the press at 6 pm at the National Media Centre, New Delhi, to formally announce their decision.





As per reports, Vikram Massey and Rani Mukerji are frontrunners for best actor/actress award, for 12th Fail and Mrs Chatterjee Versus Norway respectively,

The 71st National film awards are to be announced later today.