Modi invites suggestions for themes of his Independence Day speech

Fri, 01 August 2025
10:25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited the Indian citizens to suggest themes and ideas for his Independence Day speech.

Sharing an X post, Modi appealed to the public to share their suggestions on mygov.in and NaMo app.

'As we approach this year's Independence Day, I look forward to hearing from my fellow Indians! What themes or ideas would you like to see reflected in this year's Independence Day speech? Share your thoughts on the Open Forums on MyGov and the NaMo App,' Modi wrote.

As per tradition, the Prime Minister of India hoists the tricolour at the Red Fort in Delhi and addresses the nation on August 15, India's Independence Day.

Last year, marking India's 78th Independence Day, PM Modi's speech was based on the theme of 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' aiming to drive the Government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

He touched upon the subjects- 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', ease of living in the country, women in the Air Force, 'parivarvad' (nepotism) in politics, safety of Bangladeshi Hindus, secular civil code and India's dream to host the 2036 Olympics.

Traditionally, after hoisting the tricolour, the Prime Minister receives a 'Rashtriya Salute'.

Last year, the Punjab Regiment Military band, consisting of one JCO and 25 Other Ranks, played the National Anthem during the hoisting of the National Flag and presented the 'Rashtriya Salute'.

Subedar Major Rajinder Singh conducted the Band.

Following the custom, he also paid a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in the national capital.

This year's celebration will mark the 12th consecutive time Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, making him the third Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to achieve this milestone.  -- ANI

