Measles outbreak in Manipur's Senapati district

13:00

A measles outbreak was reported from Manipur's Senapati district on Friday, with 11 people testing positive, officials said.





These cases were detected in Council River Colony, Phyamai Vabuh, TNK Gate, Yapao Colony, DV School, Road to Emesiiphro and Mt Everest areas, they said.





Results of samples of another 18 people, who have shown similar symptoms, are yet to come, they said.





Ten of the 11 patients had not received a single dose of the measles vaccine, they added.





"A rapid survey of these areas revealed large gaps in immunisation," a district official said, urging people to get vaccinated.





The district administration has convened a multi-stakeholder meeting to develop a coordinated response to control the spread of infection and address the vaccine hesitancy, he said.





"Vaccine hesitancy has contributed significantly to the current situation," he said. -- PTI