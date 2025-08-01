HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Measles outbreak in Manipur's Senapati district

Fri, 01 August 2025
Share:
13:00
image
A measles outbreak was reported from Manipur's Senapati district on Friday, with 11 people testing positive, officials said.

These cases were detected in Council River Colony, Phyamai Vabuh, TNK Gate, Yapao Colony, DV School, Road to Emesiiphro and Mt Everest areas, they said.

Results of samples of another 18 people, who have shown similar symptoms, are yet to come, they said.

Ten of the 11 patients had not received a single dose of the measles vaccine, they added.

"A rapid survey of these areas revealed large gaps in immunisation," a district official said, urging people to get vaccinated.

The district administration has convened a multi-stakeholder meeting to develop a coordinated response to control the spread of infection and address the vaccine hesitancy, he said.

"Vaccine hesitancy has contributed significantly to the current situation," he said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Vice Presidential elections on September 9: EC
LIVE! Vice Presidential elections on September 9: EC

Trump ended India-Pak conflict, should get Nobel: WH
Trump ended India-Pak conflict, should get Nobel: WH

A White House official claims Donald Trump ended several conflicts, including the one between India and Pakistan, and deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. This claim is disputed by India.

'Coming Election Is Very Crucial For Congress'
'Coming Election Is Very Crucial For Congress'

'We can't afford to fight each other.''We have to win the 2026 election.'

India Unlikely To Retaliate Against US
India Unlikely To Retaliate Against US

India would neither succumb to the Americans on issues of national security, such as its defence ties with Russia, nor cede ground on its domestic interests in the agriculture and dairy sectors.

What Links Chennai And Yale University?
What Links Chennai And Yale University?

Elihu Yale rose up the ranks of the East India Company to become governor of Madras and is the controversial benefactor after whom Yale University is named.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD